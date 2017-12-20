Attempted robbery likely motive in fatal South Nashville parking lot shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police said attempted robbery appears to be the likely motive for a fatal shooting in a South Nashville parking lot Tuesday night.

It happened at the Dollar General Market in the 5400 block of Nolensville Pike just before 8 p.m.

Police said the investigation revealed that Atanacio Comacho-Cedillo left his nearby apartment and was walking on Hickoryview Drive toward Nolensville Pike when he was confronted by two people who were parked in a side parking lot at the Dollar Store.

During the confrontation, the 52-year-old was shot.

Police said the Comacho-Cedillo’s wallet and cellphone were found on him, which suggests the suspects didn’t get anything from him.

Police are working to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partner at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $1,000 reward.