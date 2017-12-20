9-year-old gives up Xbox for Christmas to help homeless

ASHLAND, Ohio (WCMH) – A nine-year-old boy from Ashland gave up a big-ticket Christmas gift in order to pay it forward to people he saw walking around in the cold.

Mikah Frye’s grandmother was ready to buy him an Xbox. But, he passed on that and asked her to instead spend the $300 on blankets for those who have no home, WJW reported.

When Microsoft caught wind of the story, the company surprised Mikah with an Xbox.

His grandmother, Terry Brant, says Mikah’s family once faced homelessness, so he knows what it’s like.

“He knew what it was like to not have a blanket at night and to have to give it back. When they gave him a blanket, he had to give it back. And so the first thing he wanted to do was give a blanket that they could keep,” Brant said.