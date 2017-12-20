3 hospitalized after small plane crash near downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash just north of Island Home Airport.

The crash was reported just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday east of downtown Knoxville on Groner Avenue. Police say the plane left Island Home Airport minutes before it crashed into the driveway of a home, hitting a car.

The Knoxville Police Department says three adults were on the plane and were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran says they walked away from the crash.

“I saw a plane on top of two cars so I assessed the situation to make sure what kinds of dangers there’s gonna be and I see a guy getting out of the plane,” said Dexter Jordan, a neighbor. “I helped him out and two other guys were in there also, he said. I checked the other cars to make sure nobody was in the cars that the plane fell on top of.”

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The crash involved a 1975 Aztec twin-engine plane. FAA information shows it is registered with Lakelizard Aviation Training Company in Seymour.

No one in the home was injured, but residents will spend the night in a hotel amid concerns about gas lines and a possible leak.

The FAA and the NTSB are expected in the area on Wednesday. Knoxville police will stay at the scene overnight. Groner Avenue will stay closed overnight.