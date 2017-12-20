2 wanted after car used to ram into Belle Meade market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two suspects used a car to bash in the front of a Belle Meade gas station early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Shell station on Harding Pike near Page Road just after 4 a.m.

Metro police said a woman drove into the gas station, shattering the front glass windows and door.

She and a man who was with her took merchandise including thousands worth of cigarettes.

The suspects were driving a maroon Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.