2 indicted for man’s shooting death at Talbot’s Corner apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been indicted in the murder of a 22-year-old man.

James Welch was shot at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road on May 11. Police said the investigation revealed robbery was the motive for the fatal shooting.

Taurus Williams, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Roddarrius Jenkins, a convicted felon, is in custody in Kentucky. The 24-year-old, will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

Jenkins was found guilty of robbery in 2015 and received a five-year sentence.