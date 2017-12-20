2 Gives Back – West Precinct of Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each Wednesday we deliver lunch to men and women that help keep our communities safe and thriving. It’s a part of our 2 gives back program.

On Dec.20, Paige Hill delivered lunch to Metro Nashville Police’s West Precinct!

Paige spoke with Sgt. Steve Linn the department about how Nashville residents and those visiting the area can protect themselves during the holiday season.

Sgt. Linn said that it’s important to check your surroundings after you load your vehicle when you’re out shopping. He said they have checked out reports of people being followed to their cars and then finding their cars being broken into when they return.

Sgt. Linn also talked about the importance of protecting the packages that are delivered to your home. He said there are people that follow delivery trucks to large neighborhoods and then come back later and scoop the packages from mailboxes or off porches. He added that delivery drivers have been a huge help because they are spotting the bad guys before they get the chance to steal our things.

You can watch the full interview with Sgt. Linn below or on the WKRN Facebook page.