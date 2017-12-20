1 in custody, 1 wanted after store clerk shot in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody and at least one other is wanted after a store clerk was shot in Sumner County Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at Fann’s Market located on Hartsville Pike, not too far from Castilian Springs.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told News 2 deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle near the market. When deputies approached the vehicle, the suspect sped off before crashing on the north side of Gallatin.

Weatherford said the driver was taken into custody and at least one other person is being sought.

The store clerk’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Additional information was not released.