Woman injured after object reportedly falls at Bridgestone Arena during Garth Brooks show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with Bridgestone Arena said a full investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly injured during a Garth Brooks concert.

The incident allegedly happened on Dec. 9.

Kevin Wilson, Communications Director for the Nashville Predators and arena, told News 2 an object fell from the rafters during the show.

He said the arena is working to find out exactly what happened and why.

News 2 spoke with the woman who was injured who said, “The situation is bad enough that I needed to hire an attorney. He requested that I not speak with the media. I’m sorry I cannot share anything with you.”

Additional information was not released.