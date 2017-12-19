WEATHER ALERT: 2 rounds of rain aim for Middle Tennessee this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Active weather conditions will impact Middle Tennessee in two separate rounds this week during the busiest time to travel.

Fog is the headline Tuesday morning. A few locations will experience visibility under 1 mile through 10 a.m., when the fog is expected to fade. Then we focus on two bouts of rain.

The main part of round 1 rolls in from the southern Plains. Late tonight to Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rain is expected and could last into Wednesday night. Therefore delays are possible on area roads and out of Nashville International Airport. Wet weather with this round should wrap up late at night Wednesday.

Overall rain totals range from 1-3 inches with one or two spots with flooding. If you approach a road completely covered by water, make sure to turn around and take an alternative route. You never know how deep the water really is.

We take a break Thursday and early Friday ahead of round 2. Friday afternoon and night, another system swings in, creating more periods of heavy rain with potential flooding.

An additional 2-4 inches of rain is possible with the second punch of rain lasting Friday afternoon to Saturday morning

.

When both storms are combine, 3-6+ inches of rain is possible by the start of the weekend. Something we will monitor closely.

