Titans Lewan, Casey and Kern named to Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans have three players headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando with Jurrell Casey, Taylor Lewan and Brett Kern all getting the nod Tuesday night.

Casey is getting the start for the AFC and is making his third straight Pro Bowl appearance with 50 tackles and five sacks this season. He’s also part of a Titans’ run defense that ranks third in the NFL at just 87.2 yards per game.

Lewan starts at left tackle for the AFC and is going for the second year in a row. Lewan has lived up to the billing, protecting Marcus Mariota’s blind side after the Titans took him 11th overall in 2014.

Kern is making his first trip to the Pro Bowl and is having a record breaking season averaging a whopping 51.6 yards per punt.

Seven Titans were named alternates, including Delanie Walker and Brian Orakpo.