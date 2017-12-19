Third person charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police say they have arrested the third person responsible for the shooting death of 16-year-old Deberianah Begley.

Tomaz Kerley, 23, was arrested Tuesday and is being indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Begley was shot and killed in October when she was running for cover from gunfire.

Two other people have been arrested in this case. Jamarius Hill, 16, and Antonio Gordon-Jenkins, 17, have been charged with criminal homicide.

Kerley’s bond is set at $500,000.