Some travelers stuck at Nashville airport without luggage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Fort Lauderdale landed in foggy Nashville with its passengers Tuesday morning, but their baggage was still soaking up the sunshine in Florida.

According to passengers, the luggage was never loaded onto the plane. Once they landed, they were told it would be several hours until the bags arrived.

Southwest Airlines told News 2 there was a planned power outage at the airport Monday night and that caused residual impacts with baggage handling.

“Our Employees at the airport are working feverishly to process checked baggage manually in order to minimize impacts to our Customers. We apologize for any inconvenience to our Customers and appreciate the efforts of our Employees,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement to News 2.

The airline has not said exactly how long it will take to get the bags to Nashville.