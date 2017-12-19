Shop with Cop program gives Nashville children experience to remember

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the season for giving, and on Tuesday some Metro police officers gave children an experience to remember.

Around 70 children went Christmas shopping at Walmart with members of the Metro-Nashville Police Department.

The Shop with a Cop program allowed the children were able to pick out gifts for their family members and get a few things for themselves.

“It kind of lets everybody know that the day-to-day policing and detective work [isn’t all] that we do, that we’re real people who can help the community up close and personal,” Officer Casey Stupka said.

Officer Eric Mumaw, who died in the line of duty while saving a suicidal woman, participated in the Christmas event every year.

In his honor this year, 100 Club Of Nashville, a nonprofit that provides financial help to the families of police officer, firefighters or EMTs who lose their lives or are hurt in the line of duty, donated $25,000 for the cause.