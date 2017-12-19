Preds players host party for children of drug court participants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A few of Nashville’s most popular athletes helped make the holidays brighter for children in need.

The Davidson County Drug Court honored the children of men and women who are enrolled in the program with a holiday party.

A big part of the party was the chance for kids to meet a few of the Nashville Predators players.

“The Predators Foundation does an awesome job of providing grant opportunities for non-profit corporations trying to help people. We applied for a grant to put on our own Christmas party, to see if they could help us with that. And they said we can do one better, we’ll throw you a party,” said Kevin Batts with Davidson County Drug Court.

The party featured a holiday meal for children and their families, visits with Santa and a magician and presents for all children in attendance.

Preds on hand for the party were center Colton Sissons, winger Austin Watson and defenseman Anthony Bitetto.

What a great night! We were able to bring some holiday joy to over 30 families at this year’s Charity Holiday Party presented by @Walmart with the help of some of your favorite @PredsNHL players and @Gnash00! pic.twitter.com/m5gixRsreA — PredsFoundation (@PredsFoundation) December 19, 2017