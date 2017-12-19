Police search for man who reportedly approached girl as she got off Franklin bus

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for a man who reportedly approached a 12-year-old girl as she got off the bus Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at 2:55 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Boulevard.

Police said while in his vehicle, the man rolled down his window and called out for the girl to “come here.”

The girl ignored him, went inside and immediately told her mom.

The child’s mother looked outside and saw the man getting out of his car where other neighborhood children were gathered, police said.

While the mother was taking photos, the man got back into his car and left the area.

Police said the man’s motives are unclear. Officers want to question the man who is between 50 to 60-years-old. He is a black man who has no teeth. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black winter hat.

At the time he was driving a light gray, older model four-door Ford Escort station wagon.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-794-4000.