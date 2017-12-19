Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Georgia—1 year old—Female
Big Al—2 years old—Male
Poppy—2 years old—Female
Lieutenant Tib–3 years old–Female
Pet of the Week for Dec. 18, 2017
