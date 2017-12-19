Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Clarksville street

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in his 60s was hit and killed while attempting to cross a street in Clarksville Monday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on the 41A Bypass near Old Ashland City Road.

Clarksville police said the victim was hit as he walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by a man in his 50s who was traveling westbound.

The victim was taken to Tennova Hospital where he died.

Clarskville police reported this is the 13th vehicle fatality for the city in 2017.

Neither the victim’s identity nor additional information was immediately released.