No wine, alcohol sales on Mondays in Tennessee for next 2 weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Need to buy wine for your holiday parties? Make sure you stock up ahead of time.

By law, grocery stores in Tennessee cannot sell wine on Sundays or holidays, including Christmas and New Year’s Day. With Christmas and New Year’s Day both falling on a Monday, that means grocery stores can’t sell wine on either Sunday or Monday for the next two weeks.

Liquor stores in Tennessee also aren’t allowed to open on Sundays or holidays, including Christmas and New Year’s Day.

You can still buy beer in grocery stores on Sundays and holidays.

Follow these tips to ensure you have a safe, joyous holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, use public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.

Heed alcohol warning labels for prescription medication.

Do not over-consume and be aware of possible negative consequences from drinking too much. This could include accidents, assaults, fires, falls and alcohol poisoning.

Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.

If you are sick, depressed, or taking medication, you should not drink alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant and can heighten the way you fell in a negative manner.

If you are hosting a gathering where alcohol will be served, we recommend:

Providing non-alcoholic beverages

Providing food

Ceasing alcohol service at least one hour or more before your party ends

Avoiding common source access to beverages like a keg or unattended bar. Provide a responsible server and do not over-serve.

Making your event centered around the gathering and not getting intoxicated