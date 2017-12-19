New TBI report shows gun offenses up 25 percent since 2013

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released a report showing a steep increase in gun violence since 2013.

The bureau’s report analyzed gun violence data from 2013 to 2016 to understand state-wide trends.

The biggest takeaway – the TBI says firearm related criminal offenses have increase by 24.8 percent during the four-year period.

Murders involving a firearm have also increased by 55 percent.

According to the report, 52 percent of gun crimes took place at a home or residence.

The second and third most common locations for gun violence were roads and parking garages or lots.

While gun crimes happen every day of the week, they were more likely to occur on Saturdays or Sunday and most often happened from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Men were also nine times more likely to commit firearm offenses than women.

The age range with the most offenses was 18 to 24. Of the more than 66,000 victims, 61 percent were men and 39 percent were women.

Click here to view the full report.

