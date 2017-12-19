Nearly 50 officers graduate during Nashville’s deadliest year since 1997

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 50 new Metro officers were sworn in Tuesday night.

The new officers are joining the force at a time when Nashville’s murder rate is at a 20-year high.

2017 is the deadliest year in Nashville since 1997. There have been over 100 homicides so far.

Mayor Megan Barry was at the graduation ceremony.

She said it’s going to take more police officers on the streets, as well as continued work to build community relations to combat the deadly violence.

“As we continue to grow in Nashville we need more feet on the street,” Mayor Barry told News 2. “You’re going to have the folks graduating tonight and we’re going to continue to make sure the resources are out there.”

Nearly 250 police officers have hired since she took office in 2015.

“When we think about what the officers need to do to keep us safe it’s not just about the crime solving,” she said. “It’s also that interaction with people every day that’s going to help us be safer.”

Blake McKay is one of the new officers. He was also nominated by his peers to be the class leader.

“We’re stepping into the calling of guardians of the community,” he told News 2. “We partner with community in that calling, in that role.”

He said that community policing was stressed in his and his classmates’ five-and-a-half months of training.

“By working hand-in-hand we’re going to have a much more peaceful community and a better and brighter Nashville,” he said.

Many cities need police officers and the new officers chose Nashville to live in and work.

Mayor Barry and Chief Steve Anderson both said they were grateful to the group.