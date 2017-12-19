MLS stadium could help revitalize South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major League Soccer is expected to announce Wednesday that Nashville will be awarded an expansion team.

While the official announcement has not yet been made, if you’re a soccer fan in Nashville, things are looking up.

And building an MLS stadium at the Fairgrounds Nashville will bring some big changes to the neighborhood.

Stephen Mason owns The Handsomizer barber shop, located right across the street from the fairgrounds property.

His shop has a Nashville Soccer Club flag hanging outside.

Mason is excited to hear MLS is likely headed to Nashville.

“As a fan of Nashville and a fan of soccer, I’m over the moon,” he said.

Mason hopes the stadium plan will help the neighborhood grow sensibly, to include affordable housing and transportation solutions.

“There is so much work that can be done, and so much potential for this area,” Mason said. “It’ll be exciting to see how it develops.”

The upcoming announcement comes as South Nashville is already seeing revitalization.

Many local businesses have relocated or expanded to the area. The Red Bicycle opened a second location on Nolensville Pike, right next door to LifeView Outdoors, which relocated there six weeks ago.

LifeView store manager Galen Milender said the planned soccer stadium and greenways will be good for the neighborhood.

“We’re just excited for the neighborhood to be sort of on the upswing,” said Milender. “More people coming to the neighborhood, more businesses. It’s great.”

Elizabeth Harrell is among the many who have moved to South Nashville in the last few years.

She likes shopping local, and hopes the growth includes more local businesses.

Harrell spoke to News 2 as she shopped at LifeView Outdoors.

“I just stopped at Red Bicycle coffee shop next door, then bought a Christmas present here,” Harrell said. “I just love that these types of stores are moving to this area.”

For now, neighbors look forward to everyone else seeing what all the buzz is about in South Nashville.

