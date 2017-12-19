Mayor Barry’s multi-billion transit plan for Nashville takes step forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s massive transportation proposal has taken a step forward.

The Let’s Move Nashville transit plan passed the first reading at Tuesday night’s Metro council meeting.

The proposal will now move on to a second reading and council members, as well as the public, will have an opportunity to openly discuss the multi-billion dollar plan.

The mass transit plan includes light rail, a downtown transit tunnel and enhanced bus services throughout Davidson County.