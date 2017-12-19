Hendersonville massive nativity display is man’s gift to community

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville is the home of a one-of-a-kind nativity scene.

The nativity is outside Hendersonville’s First Baptist Church off East Main Street, not far from Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.

Dr. Tommy Crunk grew up in Nashville and has fond memories of visiting the large nativity display in Centennial Park.

Crunk credits the Parthenon display as the inspiration behind his latest creation–a 330-foot long nativity scene.

The 140-plus piece lighted panorama includes 12 palm trees, 88 sheep, camels, cows, a little shepherd boy, Joseph, Mary, angels, wise men and of course baby Jesus.

Every piece was designed and made by Dr. Crunk and every character has facial features, except Mary and Jesus.

Crunk said it took him more than 900 hours to design, draw, cut, sand, prime, apply five coats of paint to each piece and decorate with tinsel.

Even the hands of every character were hand-traced by Dr. Crunk from people who are important to his spiritual journey.

“I wanted to show that everybody’s hands are significant,” said Crunk whose own hands line up with the little shepherd boy.

“This little shepherd boy – with the least amount of clothing and no shoes – is me,” said Crunk.

The nativity is lit every day beginning at 5 p.m. and stays illuminated until 9 p.m. at 106 Bluegrass Commons Boulevard in Hendersonville.

