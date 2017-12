HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man was arrested for inappropriately touching an Uber driver who had just picked him up.

James Thornton, 48, is accused of touching the female driver on Saturday in the area of River Road.

Thornton was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.