NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 North is shut down in Nashville Tuesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just after 2 p.m. not too far from Metro Center Boulevard.

Northbound lanes of the roadway are closed and are not expected to reopen to until 10 p.m. All southbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

Southbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.

Additional information was not released.

