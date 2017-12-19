4-year-old paralyzed, left without mother after Dickson County crash

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A four-year-old little girl is left paralyzed and without her mother after a horrible car crash in Dickson County.

Just one week before Thanksgiving, Shannon Turnbow and her daughter were involved in the single car crash on Slayden Marion Road, just down the street from Kalynn’s father’s home.

“It had went off the edge of the road and there’s a drop off, like 15 [or] 18 foot drop off, and it was like straight down. When it hit the tree, it crashed the front end of it all the way back to the windshield,” Kalynn’s father Jason Bradford told News 2.

Both Shannon and Kalynn were flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Bradford said Shannon underwent a number of surgeries before passing away several days after the crash.

“She went in to have surgery on her leg and she had a complication with it and she passed away to that complication,” he said.

Bradford told News 2 his young daughter is having a hard time understanding her mom is gone.

“She asks about her every day and wishes she could see her. It’s just, it’s just really hard.”

Kalynn was paralyzed from the center of her stomach down in the crash.

“It severed her spinal cord all the way in two and fractured her spine in a couple of places and it got her femur bone in a couple of places,” he explained.

Kalynn is now in a number of therapy classes at an Atlanta hospital.

“She’s scared to death right now. Every time we try to get her in a wheelchair she freaks out and starts flaring her arms and she’s scared to death,” Bradford said.

He continued, “Before this happened, she was up, she ran around everywhere. I couldn’t keep up with her, she was wide open, climbing up and down slides, you know just a daredevil.”

It’s a sight the father said doctors believe he will never see again.

“They say she won’t ever walk again,” he said.

Although it’s been a difficult time, Kalynn is giving it all she can with a smile on her face.

“I’m not going to leave her side, you know I’m the only parent she’s got left,” Bradford said.

The crash report states that Kalynn’s booster seat was not used properly at the time.

Bradford, who is a mechanic, has been out of work now for several weeks.

He said Kalynn could be in the hospital another three or four months. He will then have to make their home wheelchair-accessible.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.