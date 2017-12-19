3 taken to hospital after plane crashes into Knoxville driveway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash just north of Island Home Airport in Knoxville.

It happened just after 3:15 p.m. Tuesday east of downtown Knoxville on Groner Avenue.

Police said the plane left Island Home Airport minutes before it crashed into the driveway of a home, hitting a car.

The Knoxville Police Department said three adults were on the plane and were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman Capt. D.J. Corcoran said they were able to walk away from the crash.

“I saw a plane on top of two cars, so I assessed the situation to make sure what kinds of dangers there’s [going to] be and I see a guy getting out of the plane,” said neighbor Dexter Jordan. “I helped him out and two other guys were in there also. I checked the other cars to make sure nobody was in the cars that the plane fell on top of.”

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

The crash involved a 1975 Aztec twin-engine plane. Federal Aviation Administration information shows it is registered with Lakelizard Aviation Training Company in Seymour.

While no one in the home was injured, the residents will spend the night in a hotel amid concerns about gas lines and a possible leak.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected in the area on Wednesday.

Knoxville police will stay at the scene overnight. Groner Avenue will stay until sometime Wednesday.