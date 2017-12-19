3 accused of stealing packages from porches in La Vergne

LA VERGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people accused of stealing packages from porches in La Vergne.

Police were called over the weekend after an alert citizen reportedly observed two people take a package off a neighbor’s front porch.

Officers located the suspect vehicle at a boat ramp a short time later and two people ran into the woods.

Inside the vehicle, police said there were numerous opened and unopened packages. Police believe the suspects had been stealing delivered packages off of front porches since the first week of December.

During the course of the investigation, police went to a Murfreesboro home where a third person was identified in connection to the thefts.

The three, identified as Derek Leonard, Amber Branum and Nathan Meador are all charged with felony theft over $1,000. Leonard and Branum also face drug charges.

La Vergne police said anyone who has packages missing that were supposed to have already been delivered to call their local police.