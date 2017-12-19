Man shot, killed while walking to car in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died after he was found shot in a North Nashville street early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of 22nd Avenue North around 5:45 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the 41-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. He had just left his home and was walking to his car to go to work, according to police.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, according to Metro police.

No additional information was released.

