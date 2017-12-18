Wilson County couple seeks justice after dog killed in burglary

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Burglars killed a couple’s dog during a break-in and now the family seeks justice.

The burglary happened Friday night in Wilson County on Double Log Cabin Road.

The bandits broke a window, pried the door open, and took a big screen.

In the process of the burglary, the couple said the intruders killed their beloved pet of 12 years with a hammer.

Lloyd Amburgey said he and his wife of 11 years Teresa, went to the store for not even an hour. When they returned, they knew something was terribly wrong.

“Looked to the right, and saw the drawers were ransacked. Whole bedroom tore apart,” said Lloyd.

The couple searched for Boo Boo, their pit bull of 12 years. That’s when they found the family pet dead.

The Amburgeys said they found a hammer which they presume the bandits used to kill the animal.

“I want justice for my baby lying over there. He was like my son; I’ve had him since 5 weeks,” said Teresa.

He was very faithful. Loving and gentle,” added Lloyd.

Teresa is currently battling stage four cancer.

“This is terrible, not sure how much more I can take,” she said.

To the Amburgeys, Boo Boo was like their child who was simply protecting his home.

“Anyone sick enough to kill an animal is certainly willing to kill a human being. To do their mission to steal. I can’t understand how anyone could be this heartless,” said Lloyd.

The family speculates someone broke into their trailer looking for Teresa’s cancer medication.

If you have any information, please call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department at 615- 444-1412.