Smyrna apartment maintenance worker accused of sexual assault

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women have come forward and accused a maintenance worker of sexual battery in a Smyrna apartment complex.

Raymond Newberry faces aggravated sexual battery and kidnapping charges. The two women say Newberry attacked them while he was in their apartment to make repairs.

“He came in; I believe he shoved one lady on the bed. When she heard what she believed to be him possibly removing his pants to undo his belt, she realized she needed to start fighting at that point,” saidSgt. Bobby Gibson.

Police say one incident allegedly happened in October 2016 and the other last month at a Smyrna apartment complex. Both women have similar accounts of the terrifying assault.

“She is in her own apartment, he shoves her to the bed. He holds her down, she does not have the freedom to move as she wants to and he put his hands in locations that made her feel like he had a sexual assault or rape in plan,” said Sgt. Gibson.

News 2 checked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Raymond Newberry doesn’t have any prior convictions. Police want to know if there are other victims out there.

“We hope there is no one else who has been victimized by this person, but if we do have someone out there who sees this broadcast, and he did the same type of activity on them, forced himself on them, or made them feel fearful for their safety, please notify us,” said Sgt. Gibson.

If you have been a victim and want to prosecute, call detective Toni Harris at (615) 267-5445.