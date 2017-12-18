Security guards involved in fatal shooting were unlicensed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two of the four security guards involved in a fatal shooting in East Nashville didn’t have licenses.

In Tennessee, it’s illegal to work as a security guard without a license. There are both unarmed and armed licenses that are provided by the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

30-year-old Jason McClain was shot and killed outside of Cloud IX Hookah Bar and Lounge December 10. He was the second person to be fatally shot in that parking lot in six months.

The four security guards who fired at McClain were identified by police as 21-year-old Brian Barham Jr., 24-year-old Brandon Transou, 28-year-old Bryce Hardy and 28-year-old Tarryn Williams.

A search on the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance website shows Brandon Transou and Tarryn Williams did not have security guard licenses.

“The licenses are to protect the public,” said Department of Commerce and Insurance Kevin Walters. “People who have licenses meet minimum standards and then if there is a violation we can take action on behalf of the public and business owners.”

Walters says the state is now investigating Transou and Williams as they may have violated state law.

“We take all reports of violations seriously,” he said. “The department is here to protect Tennessee consumers.”

We asked Metro Police if their officers are allowed to work security.

Spokesman Don Aaron said in an email that “Officers, for decades, have not been permitted to work at night clubs or in places where the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises exceeds 20% of the total sales of the business during the time period for which the employment is requested.”

He said the department is contemplating a change of policy in regard to officers working for contract security companies.

East Precinct detectives are still looking into Jason McClain’s death. No charges have been filed.