Pedestrian killed in crash along I-40 near downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 near downtown early Monday morning.

It happened between the Interstate 65 and I-24 split just before 2 a.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that the 23-year-old driver of a 2004 Buick sedan was entering I-40 East from I-65 North when Scott Brumbaugh was struck. The 43-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Buick told police he did not see Brumbaugh before the crash.

It is unknown why Brumbaugh, who had reportedly been at a concert in Nashville Sunday night, was in the roadway.

A blood sample from Brumbaugh will be tested to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, police said.