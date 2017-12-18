Most Wanted: Lebanon man convicted of statutory rape evades law enforcement

\WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Convicted in March on four counts of statutory rape, Tracy Nunley was sentenced to eight years probation.

In mid-November, investigators in Wilson County said the 36-year-old was arrested in Knox County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Nunley had tested positive for meth and other drugs, which is a clear violation of the terms of his probation.

Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Nunley was released from custody before it was determined that his arrest was a violation.

“Now, this guy’s been evading us and hiding out from us,” Lt. Moore told News 2.

In the search for Nunley, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has posted his picture all over social media and named him one of the county’s most wanted.

“You have people out there that may work with this individual, that may have [gone] to school with this individual. They may have contact with an individual on social media, and to us that’s vital information,” Lt. Moore said.

Lt. Moore also has a message for Nunley.

“The more you keep on running, and the more you keep on hiding, it just makes the situation worse. Going ahead and turning yourself in would be the right thing to do. It would be the moral thing to do.”

Investigators confirm a Facebook page belonging to Nunley has been updated at least a dozen times since the first of December. Some of the posts include recent pictures.

Nunley was last spotted in the Lebanon area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 Ext. 268.