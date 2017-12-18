Middle Tenn. artist uses unique woodwork to give back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee man is using his one-of-a-kind woodwork to give back to others.

By day, Domenic Bruzzese helps people recover at Vanderbilt University Medical Center as an occupational therapist, but at night, his focus shifts to something much different.

“I call myself an artist,” he said. “By day, I pay the bills to be out here with an opportunity to create, so I’m both an occupational therapists and an artist.”

He continued, “At night, I get home and I’m the dad of three boys, husband to my wife, and once they all get tucked into bed, I turn the light on in the workshop and I go to town.”

That workshop is now the home base for Franklin Woodcraft, a company the husband and father just launched.

“A lot of my woodwork is inspired by things around me. For example, this peacock feather, I loved the way it looked, so I burnt it into one of my swings,” he said.

Rope swings are his specialty. This holiday season, Bruzzese is using his talent to spread joy to other families.

“I was just so thankful to be able to create and to have my two hands and to provide for other people – it’s a beautiful thing. I know I’ve told you I want to give – I want to give to others. ‘Tis the season If any other time, now is it.”

Now though January, for every swing that is purchased, Bruzzese is going to gift one.

“It’s the least I can do,” he said.

For more information on Franklin Woodcraft, click here.