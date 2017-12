HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 43-year-old man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping in Hendersonville.

According to police, the victim reported to officers that he was bound by duct tape and forcibly removed from his home on Edgewood Drive on Saturday.

Ralph Donaway was taken into custody on Sunday for aggravated kidnapping, auto theft and aggravated burglary.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Sumner County jail and is due in court Jan. 10.