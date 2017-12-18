Judge dismisses Nashville MLS stadium lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville judge has dismissed a lawsuit that was aimed at halting plans for a proposed Major League Soccer stadium at the Fairgrounds.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle sided with Metro in dismissing the suit, which clears the way for the stadium plans to proceed if Nashville is awarded an MLS expansion team.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 29 by Fairgrounds supporters, who claim plans for the stadium would get in the way of existing activities there, which are protected by the Metro charter.

But Lyle, in her ruling, disagreed with that assertion, citing comments made previously by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry that plans “will not come at the expense of any existing activities at the Fairgrounds, such as racing, the flea market, or the fair, but will be in addition to all the great things that are happening there now.”

Councilman Colby Sledge, whose district includes the Nashville Fairgrounds, said the dismissal is an important win for Nashville’s MLS hopes, but also for the proposed park on the property.

“This ruling is very good for the public park that’s being created on the flood plain of the Fairgrounds,” said Sledge. “What that will do is provide for some multi-use fields, a dog park and a greenway. But it won’t take away any parking. We’re going to use reinforced turf that will be able to be parked, for great events like the flea market and expo events at the fairgrounds.”

MLS is expected to announce this week which two cities will receive expansion teams.

Nashville, Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento were all named finalists vying for two expansion soccer clubs

The Metro Council voted on November 7 to approve funding for the stadium, if Nashville is awarded the team.