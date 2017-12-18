Drunk driver gets 10 years in prison for crash that killed 2 teens

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man convicted of killed two 18-year olds while driving drunk, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Ho Young Kang, 59, pleaded guilty to 2 counts of vehicular homicide, and driving under the influence Monday in Clarksville.

The crash took place on Sept. 28, 2016 around 1:30 a.m. on 101st Airborne Division Pkwy.

Police said Kang had just left a party, when he hit and killed Samia Lucas and Josua Lopez, both 18 years old.

While Judge Jill Ayers sentenced Kang to 10 years, he will be eligible for parole after 3 years.