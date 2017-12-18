Plea deal not reached for Dylan Adams

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A plea deal has not yet been reached for Dylan Adams.

Adams, who is accused in the high-profile Holly Bobo case, appeared in a Hardin County courtroom Monday where a decision was expected.

After an agreement could not be reached and Judge Creed McGinley set the next court date for Jan. 22. If a plea deal is not in place by then, Judge McKinley will not accept one and a trial date will be set.

In September, a jury convicted his brother, Zach Adams, in the Decatur County nursing student’s murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison. A motion has been filed for a new trial.

Jason Autry, who is also accused in the case and testified against Zach Adams, has already reached a plea deal in the case.

