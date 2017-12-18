44-year-old man injured in officer-involved shooting in Tullahoma

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 44-year-old man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Tullahoma Sunday afternoon.

It happened after an officer encountered the man, identified as William Moon, in the 800 block of East Moore Street.

For reasons still under investigation, the situation between the two escalated, resulting in the officer firing and striking Moon.

Moon was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not known. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation continues.

Additional information was not released.