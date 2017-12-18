1 injured in shooting in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A person is injured after a shooting in West Nashville.

Police responded to the call a little after 7:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Maudina Avenue.

Police said one person was shot in the abdominal area and that a small crime was possibly involved.

Officers said the only suspect information they had was that he was a black male.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

No other information was available at this time

