Titans lose nail biter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO. Ca. (WKRN) – Robbie Gould hit a 45 yard field goal as time expired and the Titans playoff hopes took a big hit with a 25-23 loss in San Francisco Sunday.

Ryan Succop gave the Titans a 23-22 lead with 1:07 left in the game, but it was too much time for an offense the Titans defense struggled to slow down all day.

The day started horribly for Tennessee as they fell behind 16-3 in the first half behind three Gould field goals and a five yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Garrett Celek.

Mistakes again cost the Titans early as Delanie Walker dropped a touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota and then fumbled setting up the 49ers final score of the half.

Mariota put together a beautiful 79 yard drive to close out the half though and when he hit Walker for a four yard TD the Titans trailed only 16-10 at the half.

The Titans opened the second half with a long drive and a 31 yard Ryan Succop field goal to make it a 16-13 game.

In the fourth quarter the Titans took their first lead when Mariota hit Rishard Matthews for an 8 yard touchdown and a 20-13 lead.

The 49ers responded with three straight field goals taking a 22-20 lead with just 3:08 left to play.

Mariota drove the Titans for what looked like was going to be a game winning drive, but on a critical 3rd and 2 the Titans elected to run and DeMarco Murray was dropped for a yard loss. Succop did hit the field goal, but with plenty of time left for the Niners to win the game.

It’s a critical loss for the Titans dropping them to 8-6 with two games left to play against two of the hottest teams in football, the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags lead the AFC South by two games at 10-4.