St. Louis man charged with robbing, then murdering family

Nearly four months after four people — including a 10-year-old boy — were murdered in a St. Louis home, a suspect is under arrest charged with murder and other crimes, police said today.

Ja’Vonne Dupree, 20, was hit with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of robbery, nine counts of armed criminal action, one count of burglary in the 1st degree, one count of stealing a motor vehicle, and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, according to a probable cause statement released by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Dupree allegedly broke into a Glasgow Village home on Aug. 24 and stole electronics and clothing before killing Patricia Steward, 56, as well as her sons Joseph Corely, 20, and Terrence Dehart, 10; and Deandre Kelley Jr., 18.

The four all died at the scene from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police allege that in an attempt to cover his tracks, Dupree “picked up multiple shell casings” and then made his getaway by stealing Steward’s car, according to the probable cause statement.

He was taken into custody Friday in Columbia, Missouri, and the case is now in the hands of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the police said.

ABC News’ attempts to reach the prosecutors’ spokeswoman were not immediately returned and it is unclear if Dupree retained an attorney.