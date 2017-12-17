Minister shot in Antioch Church shooting returns to church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Minister Joey Spann with the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch spent Sunday in a place he hasn’t been since September.

”He shot me in the chest and he shot my finger off,” said Spann as he talked about the day Emanuel Kidega Samson shot him and many other members of the church as they were leaving.

Sunday he preached about moving on with life and how important life is.

“My message was to edify the church,” said Spann. “To lift them up. To let them know how important they are.”

Members of the church were happy to see him back.

“He is more than just a minister to us, he is family,” said Broderick Chunn who is a member of the church.

Spann says he will never forget what happened and it will certainly be talked about again, but with the church family he has it does make moving on with life a little easier.