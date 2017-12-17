Knoxville man charged with murder after stabbing father

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was charged with first-degree murder after Knox County Sheriff’s deputies found his father suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The initial investigation states that patrol officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the 7700 block of Rosie Lane just after 2 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 65-year-old man, later identified Daniel Hillard, inside the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. AMR ambulance and first responders arrived and pronounced him dead.

The victim’s son, John Hillard, was later detained by patrol and interviewed by major crimes. Hillard has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

He has a criminal history in Knox County that includes possession of drug paraphernalia.