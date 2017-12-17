Fire may have caused Atlanta Airport power outage, airport says

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSB-TV) – The FAA ordered a ground stop on all flights headed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday afternoon due to a power outage.

Atlanta fire rescue officials say flights, security checkpoints and plane taxiing delays are affecting thousands due to the outage. Airport officials and Georgia Power are working to fix the power outage. Channel 2 Action News has also learned Atlanta Fire units are on standby.

According to FlightAware, all inbound flights are being held until at least 4 p.m. Sunday. International flights into Atlanta are being diverted to other airports.

The Airport tweeted that power was restored to one concourse.

Power on Concourse F is back ON! We are working with great urgency w/ @GeorgiaPower to restore power throughout rest of airport. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

Darkness and crowds at Hartsfield-Jackson. Power outage has stopped flights. Video credit : Arelis Rivera inside H/J pic.twitter.com/y6GqpuKHE9 — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 17, 2017

The outage was reported at the world’s busiest airport at 1:15 Sunday afternoon. The cause of the outage is unclear at this time.

The Airport also tweeted that a fire might be the cause of the outage and that they are working with Georgia Power to restore power.

Update on the ATL power situation pic.twitter.com/EctZveNI9p — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

A Delta Air Lines pilot told passengers a construction crew cut a power line, causing the outage, but an airport spokesman, Andy Gobeil, said officials still weren’t sure.

“We have not determined what caused it,” Gobeil said. Atlanta fire officials and others are “trying to determine how long it will take to get everything up and running.”

Delta Air Lines’ official Twitter account tweeted “flight disruptions are expected as a result and customers are encouraged to check the status of their flight.”

