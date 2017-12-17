Deadly officer-involved shooting near Chattanooga Sunday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports a man was shot and killed early Sunday in a confrontation with law enforcement in Charleston, north-east of Chattanooga.

TBI findings indicate the incident began when officers from the Charleston Police Department and deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Leyland Drive where a man had reportedly assaulted another man with a weapon then left the scene.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect at a nearby church where they confronted him.

The individual reportedly had weapons in both hands and ignored law enforcement commands, which resulted in officers attempting unsuccessfully to use a stun gun to subdue the subject.

The situation further escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his service weapon at the individual, who subsequently died.

The identity of the deceased man was not immediately released.

TBI Special Agents will gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence as part of this ongoing investigation.

TBI findings go to the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. as to whether the law enforcement officers’ actions were justified.