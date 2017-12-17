Community mourns loss of Getahn Ward, longtime Tennessean reporter & TSU professor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Longtime business reporter at the Tennessean and Tennessee State University professor Getahn Ward, 45, died Saturday at his Nashville home after brief illness.

Ward had been a reporter for the Tennessean since 1998, and previously worked for the Nashville Banner.

Getahn was an incredibly hard working, very enthusiastic and dedicated reporter,” said Brad Schmitt, Inside Nashville Columnist for the Tennessean. “He could often be heard shouting ‘Come on, man’ into his phone when he wasn’t getting what he wanted from a source.”

Schmitt says he was relentless on the job, but had a very big heart. “Getahn drove a single mom’s child to school every day for her and was incredibly active in his church,” said Schmitt.

Ward also taught journalism at TSU and enjoyed helping young reporters and interns.

Details of memorial services were not announced.