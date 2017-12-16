Two men arrested in connection with Gallatin robbery/assault

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police have taken two men in to custody in connection with the November 7th robbery outside of a liquor store.

Curtis Fields and Jordan Davis were arrested Friday night, according to police.

November 7, police say Fields got a ride from the victim to Liquor World. After arriving at the location, Fields allegedly pointed a hand gun to the back of the victim’s head.

Police say the victim was asked to step out of the vehicle, and was struck in the forehead twice with the hand gun.

Fields then fled the scene in a black Honda driven by Jordan Davis, police say.

Curtis Fields also had an active warrant for aggravated robbery.

Both are charged with robbery. Fields faces an additional charge of assault.