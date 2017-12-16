Tennessee man accused of exposing women he met online to HIV

JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) – A registered sex offender is accused of exposing at least three women to HIV and not telling them.

Court documents allege that 30-year-old Reginald Sanders met at least two of the women through an online dating website and went by the name Anthony Stewart.

Sanders was accused of having sexual relations with the women and failing to mention that he is HIV positive.

According to court documents Sanders faces three counts of criminal exposure to HIV.

He was being held on $50,000 bond.